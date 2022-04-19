/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

How should I grow my investments to fund my family's large expenses?

This investor wants to grow the value of his investments to fund large expenses
How should I grow my investments to fund my family's large expenses?
April 19, 2022
By Chris Dillow and

This investor wants to grow the value of his investments to fund large expenses

He should not sell more holdings out of his general investment account than have gains within the annual capital gains tax allowance

He could diversify his portfolio by adding wealth preservation, property and infrastructure funds

Reader Portfolio
Graham and his wife 73
Description

General investment account and Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Cover costs such as children's weddings and deposits to buy homes, large expenses, and travel; grow investments and build up cash savings; realise profits tax efficiently; move unwrapped investments into Isa; leave remaining assets to children. 

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Graham is age 73, and he and his wife are retired. He receives income of about £22,000 a year from the state pension and two former workplace defined-contribution pensions. His wife also receives the state pension and a former workplace pension, and their total annual income is about £35,000 a year.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data