How should I grow my investments to fund my family's large expenses?

This investor wants to grow the value of his investments to fund large expenses
He should not sell more holdings out of his general investment account than have gains within the annual capital gains tax allowance
He could diversify his portfolio by adding wealth preservation, property and infrastructure funds
General investment account and Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.
Cover costs such as children's weddings and deposits to buy homes, large expenses, and travel; grow investments and build up cash savings; realise profits tax efficiently; move unwrapped investments into Isa; leave remaining assets to children.
Graham is age 73, and he and his wife are retired. He receives income of about £22,000 a year from the state pension and two former workplace defined-contribution pensions. His wife also receives the state pension and a former workplace pension, and their total annual income is about £35,000 a year.