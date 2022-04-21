Investment trust portfolio: Shifting dials

The dial is shifting across a range of issues. These include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s more robust foreign policy shifting geopolitical calculations, the pandemic crystallising more immediately a number of trends and priorities for both governments and peoples alike, and investors becoming aware that central banks have changed their tune and inflation is no longer ‘transitory’. The latter in particular has implications for investors not only in relation to the balance and nature of their portfolios’ diversification, but also the composition of their equity component. Investors need to be positioned accordingly as interest rates rise more than initially expected