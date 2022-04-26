Bargain Shares: On the road to a strong recovery

Full-year adjusted pre-tax profit of £1.3mn above £1.1mn forecast

Strong profit recovery predicted in 2022 buoyed by robust and higher-margin order book

Barnsley-based Billington (BILN:220p), one of the UK's leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, has delivered annual pre-tax profits materially ahead of analyst expectations, albeit the result was £0.4mn lower than in 2020 due to some projects being pushed into 2022, as previously flagged.

More important, the group started the new financial year with a strong order book that will benefit from higher-margin projects. Facilities are running at full capacity and management had the foresight to lock in contract margins by forward purchasing steel and stockpiling raw materials. This explains the £7mn increase in inventories, an astute use of Billington’s heavily asset-backed balance sheet to mitigate the impact of short-term price volatility in some of its primary input costs. The group still retains net cash of £9.4mn (78p a share), which provides financial security to customers.