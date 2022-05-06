/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
reader portfolios

Do I need to reduce my equity exposure as I approach retirement?

This investor wants to know what would be a suitable asset allocation as she approaches retirement
Do I need to reduce my equity exposure as I approach retirement?
May 6, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Alex Brandreth​
  • This investor wants an income of £30,000 a year from her investments in retirement
  • She should consider reducing the risk level of her investments
  • It would make sense to diversify her investments by adding exposure to areas such as bonds, infrastructure, property and absolute return funds
Reader Portfolio
Louise 52
Description

Sipp and Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property

Objectives

Retire at 60 on £30,000 a year, downsize home, give money to daughter as deposit to buy home, add £300,000-£400,000 to investments, maximise value of investments

Portfolio type
Investing for goals

Louise is 52 and has always been self-employed. She has a daughter aged 16. Louise's home is worth about £1.6mn and she will have paid off the mortgage on this by the time she is 60.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data