Do I need to reduce my equity exposure as I approach retirement?

This investor wants an income of £30,000 a year from her investments in retirement

She should consider reducing the risk level of her investments

It would make sense to diversify her investments by adding exposure to areas such as bonds, infrastructure, property and absolute return funds

Reader Portfolio Louise 52 Description Sipp and Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property Objectives Retire at 60 on £30,000 a year, downsize home, give money to daughter as deposit to buy home, add £300,000-£400,000 to investments, maximise value of investments Portfolio type Investing for goals

Louise is 52 and has always been self-employed. She has a daughter aged 16. Louise's home is worth about £1.6mn and she will have paid off the mortgage on this by the time she is 60.