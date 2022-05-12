Has Marshalls paid too lofty a price for roofing firm?

Mergers and acquisitions are a tricky business to get right. Although deal execution has improved since the financial crisis, bigger transactions – those where the target is valued at 30 per cent or more of a buyer’s market cap – still only stand a fifty-fifty chance of success, according to McKinsey.

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Good margins

Essential nature of product focus Bear points Questionable RMI outlook

Inflation pressures

Marley intangibles

PE shareholder overhang

Paving company Marshalls (MSLH) is confident of its chances with Marley. It has just bought the roof tile maker at an enterprise value of £535mn, £371mn of which was paid in cash, with the remaining £164mn in shares to vendor Inflexion Private Equity and Marley’s management.