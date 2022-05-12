Has Marshalls paid too lofty a price for roofing firm?

Mergers and acquisitions are a tricky business to get right. Although deal execution has improved since the financial crisis, bigger transactions – those where the target is valued at 30 per cent or more of a buyer’s market cap – still only stand a fifty-fifty chance of success, according to McKinsey.
Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
- Good margins
- Essential nature of product focus
Bear points
- Questionable RMI outlook
- Inflation pressures
- Marley intangibles
- PE shareholder overhang
Paving company Marshalls (MSLH) is confident of its chances with Marley. It has just bought the roof tile maker at an enterprise value of £535mn, £371mn of which was paid in cash, with the remaining £164mn in shares to vendor Inflexion Private Equity and Marley’s management.