/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Has Marshalls paid too lofty a price for roofing firm?

The company is confident it can make money from Marley but the home improvement market’s prospects look gloomy
Has Marshalls paid too lofty a price for roofing firm?
May 12, 2022

Mergers and acquisitions are a tricky business to get right. Although deal execution has improved since the financial crisis, bigger transactions – those where the target is valued at 30 per cent or more of a buyer’s market cap – still only stand a fifty-fifty chance of success, according to McKinsey.

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Good margins
  • Essential nature of product focus
Bear points
  • Questionable RMI outlook
  • Inflation pressures
  • Marley intangibles
  • PE shareholder overhang

Paving company Marshalls (MSLH) is confident of its chances with Marley. It has just bought the roof tile maker at an enterprise value of £535mn, £371mn of which was paid in cash, with the remaining £164mn in shares to vendor Inflexion Private Equity and Marley’s management.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data