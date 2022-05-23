/
How should I save up for a family home and school fees?

This investor wants to grow his assets finance a family home and school fees
How should I save up for a family home and school fees?
May 23, 2022
By Chris Dillow and Freddie Cleworth
  • This investor plans to cash in his Isa to cover costs associated with having a family
  • To deliver his target investment returns he needs to an asset allocation which could result in volatility
  • He should do as much research on what holdings to sell as on what holdings to buy
Reader Portfolio
Craig 29
Description

Isa, Sipp and general investment accounts invested in funds and shares, residential property.

Objectives

Purchase family home in 5-10 years, fund school fees, 6%-7% annual total return, self manage Isa.

Portfolio type
Investing for growth

Craig is age 29 and studying for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in the US, and hopes to earn around £100,000 a year after finishing it. He owns a property in London worth around £900,000 with a mortgage of £220,000, and receives £11,000 a year from letting it which he uses to pay the mortgage.

