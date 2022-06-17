How do we maintain an income of £36,000 a year when we retire?

This investor wants to reduce his working hours and retire in five years
He should ensure that consolidating his pensions would not result in the loss of benefits
Withdrawing 4 per cent a year could mean that their retirement funds run out
Reader Portfolio
Simon and his wife 60 and 56
Description
Pensions invested in funds, cash residential property.
Objectives
Work three rather than four days a week, retire at age 65, maintain household income at £3,000 a month, fund income shortfall between ages 65 and 67, build up pensions and savings, invest tax free lump sum.
Portfolio type
Investing for income
Simon is age 60 and earns £40,000 a year. His wife is 56, has two part-time jobs and is also self-employed, and in total earns around £9,000 a year.