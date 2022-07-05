Exploiting a lowly rated technology growth stock

Cash profit up 57 per cent to £4.3mn on 29 per cent higher annual revenue of £17mn, beating analyst profit estimates by 11 per cent

New product launches gaining sales traction

Confident outlook for 2022/23 financial year

Potential sale of surplus land to release windfall gains

Net cash of £25mn (157p) accounts for 43 per cent of market capitalisation

Maldon-based semiconductor chip maker and designer CML Microsystems (CML:365p) has smashed analysts' full-year earnings forecasts, a performance driven by the recovery in established voice and data-centric markets and secular drivers, too.

CML is a pure-play on the high-growth industrial communications market, providing integrated circuits to distributors and system integrators. The directors’ vision is to be the first-choice semiconductor partner to technology innovators, and exploit the exponential growth opportunity in data-consumption through expansion of CML’s addressable market into mega trends (industrial internet of things (IIoT), 5G and Industry 4.0).