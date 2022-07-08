A long way off a happy ending

If 2020-21 was a “virus outbreak” horror film, 2022, so far, is a bad 1970s disaster movie. The typical opening scenario in that genre goes something like this: a problem is detected. There is a failure to recognise the gravity of the threat, which later erupts into a spectacular crisis. In the meantime the whole situation is made much worse with the arrival of numerous new emergencies and calamities.

The initial played-down catastrophe? That was the insistence that inflation was “transient” and would soon go away. The side-plot twists? There have been so many – an illegal invasion and war, strikes over pay, air travel chaos, a government lurching from one (moral) crisis to the next – but the standout, domestically, has to be chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid resigning from the cabinet on the same day, followed the next by (at the time of counting) a further 34 members of government. That makes for two easy predictions for the rest of this year: we'll get a new prime minister and, if Nadhim Zahawi stays as the chancellor, we may get more business-friendly tax policies.

What else can we expect for the remainder of this year, and, after such a difficult first half, are economies and markets slowly but surely sliding into recession and a drawn-out bear phase?