Am I taking too much income in retirement?

An investor needs to generate a good level of additional income until the state pension kicks in

She plans to adopt a withdrawal rate of 5 to 6 per cent a year for the next six years

Reader Portfolio Jill 60 Description A portfolio of roughly £215,000, plus £250,000 from a property sale Objectives Provide an income in retirement, with no need to leave an inheritance Portfolio type Investing for income

Jill is a 60-year-old retired teacher with an income of around £9,000 pounds a year from her work pension. She expects to take her full state pension in seven years. Her current spending is around £30,000 a year and she plans to take a more substantial sum from her portfolio until her state pension starts. She and her partner live in a mortgage-free property. She has no dependents or debt.