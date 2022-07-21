More to Barr than fizz

Consumer staples are quintessential ‘old economy’ stocks. Sometimes slated as slow-growing, the sector is also recognised as a ‘safe pair of hands’, especially in chaotic times. This rationale makes sense. Essential food and drinks are among the last areas where shoppers cut their budgets, and, in times of high inflation, well-known brands are prized for their ability to raise prices without losing customers.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Share rating at discount to 5-year average

Brands give defensive edge

Acquisitions in high-growth areas

Strong balance sheet Bear points War on sugary drinks

Tricky consumer outlook

Glasgow-based drinks maker AG Barr (BAG) is one firm that has managed to sail above the London market’s tidal wave of profit warnings, toasting to three profit upgrades in the past 12 months. Analysts at broker Liberum have since tipped the Irn-Bru maker as one of the stocks most likely to deliver “earnings resilience or positive surprises” in the coming months, crediting its strong brand and market position in Scotland, where it even outsells Coca-Cola. Sales have proved to be defensive in the past, even growing during the Great Recession in 2008. So, in the words of its famous ad campaign, could Irn-Bru ‘get you through’ the current market uncertainty?