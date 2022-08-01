On solid foundations

First half cash profit up six per cent on revenue of £248mn

Interim earnings per share (EPS) rises 35 per cent to 3.6p, or more than half analysts’ full-year 6.7p estimate

SigmaRoc (SRC:62p), a group that is pursuing a buy-and-build strategy in the heavy building materials sector, has released a robust pre-close first half trading update and one that suggests this year’s share price de-rating is significantly overdone.

Importantly, the group has been successful in passing through higher costs to customers and reports good demand across the majority of its end markets (housing, infrastructure and industrial). Cash profit margin of 19.3 per cent was in line with analysts’ 19 per cent forecast for the full-year, and well ahead of the 17.9 per cent margin reported in the first half of 2021. Cash profit of £48mn is exactly half Peel Hunt’s full-year estimate of £96.7mn, up from £49.3mn in 2021, the bumper growth reflecting the contribution from acquisitions, the largest of which was last summer’s purchase of limestone and lime products company Nordkalk from privately-owned Rettig Group.