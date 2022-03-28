/
Priced for a profitable recovery

A cash-generative ‘buy and build’ heavy building materials group continues to deliver operationally and strategically, but it’s share price has been unfairly hit this year.
March 28, 2022
  • Adjusted revenue and pre-tax profit more than double to £272mn and £26.8mn
  • Full-year adjusted Ebitda (cash profit) of £49.3mn forecast to double again in 2022
  • EPS up 19 per cent to 5.4p and set to rise to 6.7p in 2022

SigmaRoc (SRC:74p) has delivered the step change in scale and profitability I had envisaged when the ‘buy and build’ heavy building materials group purchased limestone and lime products company Nordkalk for €470mn (£391mn) last summer (‘Bargain shares: On the upgrade’, 23 August 2021). The acquisition accounted for more than a third of group revenue and cash profit in 2021, but more importantly established both the scale and a market-leading position in a strategic new region (Poland, Finland and Sweden), while also diversifying the customer base.

The board’s strategy has been clear since making its first acquisition five years ago: buy, improve and integrate platforms of companies by targeting cash-generative assets in niche markets that produce aggregates, concrete, and other related assets. The latest purchase, Johnston Quarry Group, does exactly that, the company being a supplier of construction aggregates and premium quality building stone across the South West, Oxfordshire and Lincolnshire. The £41.5mn purchase price (including debt assumed) equates to seven times cash profit, in line with the average multiple for the group’s 12 acquisitions.

