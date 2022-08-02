/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Set fair for a profitable passage

A global leader in communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels is set to deliver a step change in profits in the current year
Set fair for a profitable passage
August 2, 2022
  • $50mn of new contracts likely to be awarded in the final quarter
  • Upgrade likely from shorter implementation of £40mn major contract win
  • $180mn contract could be awarded by December

Aim-traded SRT Marine Systems (SRT:31p), a global leader in AIS, an advanced identification communications technology used to track and monitor maritime vessels, looks set fair to deliver a sea change in profitability in the current financial year.

Admittedly, the patience of shareholders has been tested after delays in project implementation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led to the group posting cumulative post-tax losses of £11mn in the past two financial years. A £4.9mn equity placing at 30p a share, a 25 per cent discount to the share price at the time, during the March stock market sell-off hasn’t helped sentiment, either, and is a key reason for the reversal since my last article (‘Hunting down lowly rated tech plays’, 22 February 2022).

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data