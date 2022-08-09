A winner from the cost of living crisis

Analysts forecast EPS growth of 75 per cent (2022) and 54 per cent (2023)

Pledge book ahead of pre-pandemic levels

160 per cent higher gross profit from foreign currency exchange on better margins

H&T (HAT: 427p), a diversified financial services group and the leader in UK pawnbroking, issued a bullish pre-close trading update ahead of its interim results, which has underpinned a major share price rally (‘A gold plated investment opportunity’, 7 July 2022). It has some way to run given the scale of this week's post results earnings upgrades, and the ongoing strong momentum across the business.

In fact, analyst Gary Greenwood at house broker Shore Capital raised his full-year pre-tax profit estimate by 18 per cent to £18.7mn, implying 75 per cent year-on-year growth in earnings per share (EPS) to 36.5p. Moreover, with H&T’s half-year pledge book of £85.1mn well above pre-pandemic levels (£72mn), and daily lending volumes 40 per cent higher, too, he believes the pawnbroking book could hit £97mn by the year-end as the cost of living crisis deepens. H&T chief executive Chris Gillepside is comfortable with these estimates, and points out that redemption rates are above historic levels (around 85 per cent), and impairments are minimal. Pawnbroking accounted for over 60 per cent of gross profit in the six-month period, so is a major income generator.