Mining for the lowest rated stock on the London market

There has been much conjecture about the decline in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production as the green revolution gathers momentum. This has implications for miners of platinum group metals (PGMs) such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, the key components in the auto-catalyst which reduces harmful nitrogen oxide emissions.

However, unless green stimulus is targeted on purely electric vehicles rather than hybrids that require high PGM loadings, demand destruction for PGMs is unlikely to happen anytime soon. Research consultancy LMC Automotive forecast an 11 per cent fall in sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles globally between 2019 and 2027, but a quadrupling for hybrids, leading to a 9 per cent increase overall for vehicles needing PGMs in the auto-catalyst. Car makers earn a higher margin on petroleum cars than on electric ones, about $7,000 according to brokerage Liberum, so have an incentive to extend their life.

Moreover, although car makers charge a premium for electric vehicles due to their lower running costs, the global spike in energy prices means that the relative savings are not as great as they once were. To paraphrase Mark Twain, “Death of the internal combustion engine has been greatly exaggerated.”