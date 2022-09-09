Engineering a recovery

First-half operating profit declines 75 per cent to £1.2mn due to supply chain issues and inflationary pressures

Working capital build to mitigate impact and cost-saving measures put in place

Prospects of large order from FREYR Battery

Half-year results from small-cap niche packaging engineering group Mpac (MPAC:255p) mirror the pre-close trading update over the summer which resulted in a savage profit warning (‘Bargain Shares: Recovery plays’, 19 July 2022).

The issue is not Mpac’s end markets, which remain in fine fettle, as highlighted by a slightly higher closing order book of £62.6mn and a 15 per cent increase in first-half revenue to £50.6mn. As a specialist provider of automated packaging systems, the group occupies a prominent position in the manufacturing and distribution chain, serving customers in healthcare (48 per cent of 2021 revenue), food & beverage (48 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (5 per cent). These industries need to meet regulatory requirements at high levels of volume output for sealed, packaged and packed product, and with an increasing focus on artificial intelligence and environmentally-friendly solutions.