Seven High Quality Large Caps

For anyone new to stock-picking and unfamiliar with its jargon, the idea that ‘quality’ investing is a discipline all on its own must be mystifying. Why, really, would you opt for anything else?

Both the confusion and answer lie in how ‘quality’ is defined. Almost all listed companies can in some sense be called competitive in what they do, and most manage to profitably sell products that customers want.

Intuitively, the ability to make a buck could be a marker of quality in and of itself. Cash is cash, after all. But it is the nature of this profit-making that investors tend to focus on when they talk about ‘quality investing’. And though it is subjective, ‘quality’ tends to refer to growing and consistent cash flows, underpinned by strong, high margins and businesses with strong competitive positions.