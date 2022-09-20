Priced for a profitable outcome

First half pre-tax profit of £38.8mn de-risks full-year forecasts

EPS rises 70 per cent to 24.1p

Interim dividend hiked 10 per cent to 2.66p

Sheffield-based Henry Boot (BOOT:275p), a leading land development and construction group, continues to deliver significant shareholder value even if the current share price fails to reflect this.

In the first half, the group increased net asset value (NAV) per share by 11 per cent to 297p and delivered a return of capital employed of 10.1 per cent, a material improvement on the same period of 2021. Buoyed by residential land sales and industrial development activity, the group increased pre-tax profit by two-thirds to £38.8mn, thus materially de-risking Peel Hunt’s upgraded full-year forecasts that point to underlying pre-tax profit rising by more than a third to £48.2mn. The balance sheet remains in robust health with net debt of £42.8mn equating to only 11 per cent of net asset value (NAV), at the bottom end of the board’s preferred range (10 to 20 per cent).