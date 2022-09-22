Dialling into data analytics

First half cash profit up 16 per cent to $1.9mn on 21 per cent higher revenue of $4.2mn

Visibility over 95 per cent of $9mn annual revenue estimate

Over $6mn of 2023 revenue contracted already

Net cash of $1mn subsequently boosted by $1.9mn cash receipts since half-year end

Aim-traded Pelatro (PTRO:22.75p), a company that makes its money by providing 25 large telecoms operators with precision marketing software, has been winning significant contracts that have increased its recurring revenue, improved sales visibility, and expanded the range of industries it now covers.

Pelatro uses 'big data' analytics (artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytical techniques) to reveal patterns, trends, associations and behavioural traits of telecom subscribers. These insights enable mobile telecom operators to monetise their data, boost average revenue per user and their share of subscriber spend, while also reducing churn rates.