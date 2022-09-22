Nothing ventured, nothing gained

Last summer’s acquisitions deliver 9.5 per cent like-for-like first half revenue growth

Legacy revenues decline slightly

Gross margin expands from 35.6 to 40.6 per cent

Trading in line with full-year guidance

Investors are taking a cautious stance over Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:28p) after the developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care markets disappointed last year. However, the metrics remain positive for a year of decent growth even if the share price suggests otherwise.

For starters, last summer’s complementary brand acquisitions (oncology support product company, Helsinn, and women's health and diabetes/energy management company BBI Healthcare) have been successfully integrated and are proving their worth, delivering revenue of £6.3mn (9.5 per cent growth on a like-for-like basis). They enjoy higher margins, too, hence the five-percentage point increase in gross margin in the first half. The gain would have been more, but for the impact of net cost increases and a greater proportion of legacy brand sales coming from lower margin products this time round.