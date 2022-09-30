How should I simplify my portfolio so I can pass it on?

Holding multi asset funds is a way to reduce the amount of maintenance a portfolio requires This investor could consider reducing his large allocation to smaller companies He could also consider reducing the cash allocation within his Sipp as he also holds cash outside this account

Reader Portfolio Casper 64 Description Sipp and Isa invested in funds, cash, residential property. Objectives Leave Isa and Sipp to wife and son, preserve value of portfolios, make portfolio as low maintenance as possible. Portfolio type Portfolio simplification

Casper is age 64, retired and draws about £35,000 a year from his self invested personal pension (Sipp) as an income for himself and his wife. Otherwise they keep their finances separate. Casper has an adult son from his first marriage who is working and close to being financially independent.