How should I simplify my portfolio so I can pass it on?

This investor wants to make his portfolio as simple as possible and leave it to his wife and son
How should I simplify my portfolio so I can pass it on?
September 30, 2022
By Nick Astley and Alex Brandreth

Holding multi asset funds is a way to reduce the amount of maintenance a portfolio requires

This investor could consider reducing his large allocation to smaller companies

He could also consider reducing the cash allocation within his Sipp as he also holds cash outside this account

Reader Portfolio
Casper 64
Description

Sipp and Isa invested in funds, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Leave Isa and Sipp to wife and son, preserve value of portfolios, make portfolio as low maintenance as possible. 

Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification

Casper is age 64, retired and draws about £35,000 a year from his self invested personal pension (Sipp) as an income for himself and his wife. Otherwise they keep their finances separate. Casper has an adult son from his first marriage who is working and close to being financially independent.

