A quartet of quality British stocks

Should patriotism play a role in investment decisions? Pick a financial adviser at random, and the answer they are likely to give is “no”. In a world of mobile money, multinational businesses and endless options for allocating capital, the framing feels almost quaint.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t parallels between buying shares in a company and buying into a nation. A desire to win, belief, and an appreciation for the outsized role of fortune are hallmarks of both stock picking and one classic form of patriotism: supporting your national sports team.

But on balance, most investors’ big aim is to strike a healthy long-term balance between returns and risk. In this country, few professional investors would argue that a patriotic spirit should determine this balance. Geographic diversification – the practice of spreading the economic exposure of your assets across countries and continents – is widely seen as a virtue rather than a sin.