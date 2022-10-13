/
Wetherspoon still fighting Covid side-effects

Tempting drinkers who grew a taste for cheap supermarket beer back into pubs has not been an easy task. Michael Fahy reports
October 13, 2022

• Higher wages are eroding margins

• Company carrying too much debt

• Footprint is shrinking as outlets are sold

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points
  • An establish brand with a distinctive offer
  • Sales back into growth territory
  • Swaps limit exposure to higher interest rates
Bear points
  • Higher wages are eroding margins
  • Company carrying too much debt
  • Footprint is shrinking as outlets are sold

Few UK-based investors need much of an introduction to JD Wetherspoon (JDW), or an explanation of its offering. Starting from a single pub in north London in 1979, it has become a staple of the British high street.

