Wetherspoon still fighting Covid side-effects

Tip style
Sell
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points
- An establish brand with a distinctive offer
- Sales back into growth territory
- Swaps limit exposure to higher interest rates
Bear points
- Higher wages are eroding margins
- Company carrying too much debt
- Footprint is shrinking as outlets are sold
Few UK-based investors need much of an introduction to JD Wetherspoon (JDW), or an explanation of its offering. Starting from a single pub in north London in 1979, it has become a staple of the British high street.