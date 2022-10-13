Wetherspoon still fighting Covid side-effects

• Higher wages are eroding margins • Company carrying too much debt • Footprint is shrinking as outlets are sold

Few UK-based investors need much of an introduction to JD Wetherspoon (JDW), or an explanation of its offering. Starting from a single pub in north London in 1979, it has become a staple of the British high street.