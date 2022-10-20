Hochschild Mining has a mountain to climb

At last month’s Denver Gold Forum, the most prominent corporate event in the gold mining calendar, some attendees were just as interested in the precious metal producers’ copper holdings. Analysts noted the clear shift in focus from professional investors, who had previously seen the red metal as a valuation drag.

Tip style Sell Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Free cash flow positive Dividend-paying Bear points Expensive production and rising costs Intensive capex and project risk Weaker metals prices Permitting uncertainty in Peru

Like gold, copper is not trading strongly right now but has good long-term drivers. At the same time, gold is getting more expensive to mine, and there is not so much to recommend it as a saleable product because of rising interest rates and the seemingly unassailable strength of the US dollar.