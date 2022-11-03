/
Alpha FMC is a valuable asset

The specialist consultancy can benefit further from shifts in the asset management sector
November 3, 2022

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (AFM) is a boutique management consultancy aimed at asset managers, wealth managers and insurers. Following a period of rapid expansion, however, it has rather outgrown the adjective ‘boutique’. Its consultant headcount has more than tripled since its shares were floated in 2017, from 240 to 760. Client numbers have more than kept pace, rising from 216 to 718.  

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Diversifying client base
  • Struggling clients mean in-demand consultants
  • Stellar US growth
Bear points
  • Gloomy outlook for asset managers
  • Wage inflation and recruitment costs

This has translated into an impressive financial performance. Sales have risen steadily over the past five years – even during lockdown – from £44mn to £158mn, while operating profit has jumped from £6.6mn to over £20mn. Alpha’s ability to turn profits into cash is also excellent - it has reported a cash conversion rate of over 100 per cent since 2019. 

