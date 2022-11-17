Antofagasta – buy before the market reheats

When we last looked in detail at the investment case for Antofagasta (ANTO), in early 2020, the copper price had not had its surge and the company’s low-cost base was the driving force behind the idea, coupled with the strong long-term outlook for the red metal.

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Growing demand for copper should support prices Production growth on the way Established mines and permits Green shift through desalination plant and renewable power sources Bear points Leaner period coming as costs rise Political risk in Chile

Now, however, we have come through a copper bull market and costs are rising. This leaves the Chilean miner in a more precarious position than a year ago – when copper prices were over $10,000 (£8,3,30) a tonne and costs were low, despite some Covid-19 and labour headaches.