On the technology beat

Ebitda up 14 per cent to $4.6mn on eight per cent higher revenue of $34.8mn in nine months to 30 September 2022

Operating profit rises 5 per cent to $3.5mn after one-off costs of PSK acquisition

Strong trading across all three divisions

Net cash of $5.2mn (5p a share) equates to 10 per cent of market capitalisation

Israeli-based technology group MTI Wireless Edge (MWE:51.5p) is realising material benefits from January’s $1.2mn (£1mn) acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in PSK, an Israeli developer, manufacturer and integrator of communication systems and monitoring systems for the country’s defence market.

Buoyed by contract wins including a $10mn award in the summer from the Israeli Ministry of Defence, and last year’s strategic agreement with a [undisclosed] major defence customer, MTI’s Summit electronics division increased operating profit by 40 per cent to $1.8mn on 19 per cent higher revenue of $12.4mn in the first nine months of 2022. Representing 40 international suppliers of radio frequency/microwave components, the addition of PSK is enabling the unit to move up the supply value chain as well as offering turn-key solutions (fixed and mobile communication, telemetry and signal intelligence systems).