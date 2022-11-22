Bargain Shares: On the property beat

Work progressing at Island Quarter site in Nottingham

Break-even in financial year to 30 September 2022

Net asset value (NAV) of £124.6mn (208.9p a share)

Cash of £17.4mn (29p a share)

42 per cent share price discount to NAV

Aim-traded property development and investment group Conygar (CIC: 121p) is making decent progress developing its flagship 36-acre Island Quarter site in Nottingham. The site has been revalued at £93mn by surveyors at Knight Frank, up from £70.5mn at the 2021 financial year-end, the latest valuation equates to £2.5mn per acre and factors in the project’s development in the past 12 months.

A food, beverage and events venue at Canal Turn opened to the public in mid-September, and earlier this year Conygar was granted full planning permission on an adjacent plot for two hotels to be managed by Intercontinental Hotels Group, 247 build-to-rent apartments, a food and beverage offering and co-working space. The group is also finalising a detailed planning application, and progressing discussions with a potential funding partner, for 190,000 square feet (sq ft) of bioscience space. Located adjacent to an existing bioscience hub, the building will include both laboratory and office space, as well as conference facilities and car parking.