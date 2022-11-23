/
Luck of the Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland looks to be in a strong position after a decade of rebuilding
November 23, 2022

Even five years ago, the idea of buying the shares of an Irish bank would likely have caused even the most Hibernophile of investors to choke on their pint of Guinness.

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Survived GFC in better (relative) shape
  • Margins rising with interest rates
  • Low, controllable costs
  • Still looks good value
Bear points
  • Risk of another housing crash

It is well known that the major Irish banks ended up in even worse shape than their UK counterparts following the 2008-09 crash. The cause, while familiar, was a uniquely reckless property investment boom that led to permanently unused offices on Dublin’s quayside and prize racehorses abandoned in the countryside by their bankrupt owners. The clean-up process after this disastrous episode involved the Irish government taking stakes in banks, and the mass-transfer of questionable assets from bank balance sheets into a specially created body called National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).

