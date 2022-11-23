Luck of the Bank of Ireland

Even five years ago, the idea of buying the shares of an Irish bank would likely have caused even the most Hibernophile of investors to choke on their pint of Guinness.

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Survived GFC in better (relative) shape

Margins rising with interest rates

Low, controllable costs

Still looks good value Bear points Risk of another housing crash

It is well known that the major Irish banks ended up in even worse shape than their UK counterparts following the 2008-09 crash. The cause, while familiar, was a uniquely reckless property investment boom that led to permanently unused offices on Dublin’s quayside and prize racehorses abandoned in the countryside by their bankrupt owners. The clean-up process after this disastrous episode involved the Irish government taking stakes in banks, and the mass-transfer of questionable assets from bank balance sheets into a specially created body called National Asset Management Agency (NAMA).