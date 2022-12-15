Emerging markets: best not to look too closely

A diversified exposure across emerging markets means you are less likely to miss opportunities and don't have too much exposure to particular risks

China has not done well recently but could improve

While India appears expensive it has good prospects over the long term

Events across the world over the past few years, including a raft of economic problems in China, might make investors wonder whether it’s time to shift the balance of their emerging markets allocations. But investment analysts and professional investors still advocate a diversified geographic exposure, saying there are good investment opportunities across the region – as well as risks in each individual country to which it is best to avoid too much exposure.

Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services, notes that the case for China is now very different to, say, 10 years ago. It has become even more authoritarian, there are concerns that debt defaults in the residential property sector could have a knock-on effect on the wider economy and the country’s relations with western nations have deteriorated in part due to fears it will invade Taiwan. However, he argues that this is 'baked into the price’ of Chinese equities.