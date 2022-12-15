Pandemic's mRNA pioneers plot their next moves

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us had never heard of mRNA vaccines – and for good reason. Although scientists had been experimenting with the technology for decades, it had yet to make it out of the lab and into widespread medical use. Now, roughly three years after the virus was first detected, more than 70 per cent of the global population has been vaccinated against it.

Two of the most widely-used jabs are made by Pfizer (US: PFE), in collaboration with BioNTech (US: BNTX) and Moderna (US: MRNA). Both formulations use genetically-engineered messenger RNA to encode key proteins that are found on the surface of the coronavirus. Once this mRNA enters human cells, they start to make the protein, which in turn mobilises the immune system against the virus.

It’s possible to use mRNA to trigger this kind of immune response to other bodily invaders, including cancer cells and influenza. However, the Covid vaccines are still the only commercialised messenger RNA products available – for now. Companies across the biopharma industry, from privately-held startups to blue-chip drugmakers, are working to bring more mRNA-based immunisations to market. Whether these therapies ultimately prove profitable depends largely on their safety and effectiveness in new iterations.