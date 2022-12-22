EasyJet breaks with the past

EasyJet (EZJ) chief executive Johan Lundgren hailed a “£1bn bounce back” on the publication of the airline’s full-year results last month, referring to a £1.1bn swing in ‘Ebitdar’ – the profitability metric favoured by the company, which not only strips out interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, but also plane leasing costs – to £569mn.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Well-placed at key hubs

More efficient fleet

High-margin holiday arm

Strong balance sheet Bear points Recovery lags peers

Fuel costs remain elevated

Capex set to soar

This certainly isn't a metric that investors should build a case around. At a statutory level, easyJet posted a pre-tax loss of £178mn in the year to 30 September.