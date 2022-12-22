/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

EasyJet breaks with the past

The low-cost airline’s focus on squeezing more profit from non-flight revenues looks smart
EasyJet breaks with the past
December 22, 2022

EasyJet (EZJ) chief executive Johan Lundgren hailed a “£1bn bounce back” on the publication of the airline’s full-year results last month, referring to a £1.1bn swing in ‘Ebitdar’ – the profitability metric favoured by the company, which not only strips out interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, but also plane leasing costs – to £569mn.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Well-placed at key hubs
  • More efficient fleet
  • High-margin holiday arm
  • Strong balance sheet
Bear points
  • Recovery lags peers
  • Fuel costs remain elevated
  • Capex set to soar

This certainly isn't a metric that investors should build a case around. At a statutory level, easyJet posted a pre-tax loss of £178mn in the year to 30 September.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data