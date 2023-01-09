Profit from this fast-growing contract research business

£5.2mn contract with global biotech company in Asia Pacific

11 contract wins since start of 2022 worth £70.6mn

95 per cent of 2023 revenue estimates already contracted

This could be a pivotal year for hVIVO (HVO:14p), a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials, providing early clinical development services for a broad and longstanding client base of biopharma companies.

Building on decades of experience, hVIVO is currently the only CRO focused on challenge studies, providing expertise and capabilities in challenge agent manufacture, a unique portfolio of established human challenge models to test a broad range of infectious and respiratory disease products, and specialist drug development and clinical consultancy services through its Venn Life Sciences subsidiary.