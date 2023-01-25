A construction firm yielding 7% in a challenging market

Adjusted pre-tax profit slides 5 per cent to £48.8mn on revenue of £407mn in 2022

Profit stated before one-off £30.4mn charge for potential costs of cladding safety work

Flat profit performance expected in 2023

Watkin Jones (WJG:102p), a developer specialising in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) and build-to-rent (BTR) housing, reduced 2022 operating profit guidance by 10 per cent last autumn when two forward sales were pushed back to the new financial year due to the spike in market volatility. At the time, the directors also warned of weaker margins and pricing pressure as purchasers face higher funding costs (‘Margin pressure and market volatility hit Watkin Jones’, 4 October 2022).

Interest in forward sales is returning, although management cautions that new forward sales will be weighted to the second half of the 2023 financial year. The directors also note that gross margin of 16.6 per cent in 2022 is likely to fall to 12-14 per cent in the short term due to institutional investors facing higher financing costs. Sensibly, overheads are being closely monitored and a cost-saving plan is expected to deliver annualised savings of £3mn-£4mn.