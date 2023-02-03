Good news will boost this green energy company

Chariot (CHAR:16p), an Africa-focused energy group focused on developing and delivering transitional energy projects, has released a raft of positive announcements since the autumn, all of which are highly supportive of the investment case.

This week’s small acquisition of ENEO Water, an African company focused on delivering clean water solutions using renewable energy, complements Chariot's Transitional Power and Green Hydrogen businesses within the context of increasing water scarcity across Africa. Desalinated water is an essential component of green hydrogen production, so the capacity to implement desalination solutions powered by renewable energy will be critical for the feasibility of green hydrogen projects.

Chariot's aim is to provide affordable access to water for private offtakers and municipalities in Africa to be sold under long-term agreements, as part of its commitment to socially responsible development. ENEO utilises an efficient and scalable reverse osmosis technology that can be 100 per cent powered by solar energy to produce desalinated water. The company has a proof-of-concept project at the largest windfarm in the Republic of Djibouti under construction.