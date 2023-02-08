Will we see a change in trend for this small-cap stock?

The market has been on a roaring rally since the start of the year. Great for bulls, and bad for those who’re calling for a market crash – of which there are many.

Jeremy Grantham of asset management company GMO warned of a potential stock market crash in his 2023 outlook letter. Even after last year’s stock market declines, he is calling for the S&P 500 to fall to 3,200 by the end of the calendar year. But he also gives plenty of factors that could prevent a further slide in equity prices. The presidential cycle, declining inflation, continued strength of the job market, and also the reopening of the Chinese economy. So quite a few, then.

So basically: there could be a crash. But there also could be no crash. In fairness, he’s laid out what could happen, which is a lot of things. It’s the people that tell you in absolute terms that you need to be careful of. People who are drunk on doom sound clever, but the reality is long-term bears don’t make money. Just look at the charts of the world’s stock market indices – barely any of them have long-term extended downtrends.