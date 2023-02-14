A social media group making a smart acquisition

£7.7mn cash acquisition of Social Chain part-funded by £4.75mn placing at 2.3p

Pro-forma net cash of £4.8mn post placing

2022 forecasts above market expectations

Brave Bison (BBSN:3.05p), a London-based social and digital media group, is acquiring Social Chain, a market-leading social media and influencer marketing agency that was founded by Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Steven Bartlett. It now forms a non-core part of Germany-based parent group Social Chain AG (DEU:PU11n), which is offloading assets to de-leverage.

Founded in 2014, Social Chain has almost doubled revenue to £13.8mn in the past five years, delivering social media and advertising campaigns for global brands including Amazon, TikTok, Arla, KFC and Apple Beats. It has a similar offering to Brave Bison’s smaller social and influencer division (annual revenue of around £2mn), so significantly ramps up Brave Bison’s exposure to the social media advertising sector, the fastest growing subsection in the wider industry (annual growth rate of 15 per cent). Digital media now accounts for 65 per cent of global advertising spend, according to GlobalM.