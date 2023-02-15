Why balance sheets are key for spotting struggling stocks

New series lookin at how to sport struggling stocks

Balance sheets are key

But high debt is not always a red flag

Our first article looked at ways to detect financial distress, and we looked at external factors and a group’s own profit-and-loss account. As we concluded, it can be difficult to foresee problems in these places – more telling for a company’s financial condition are the balance sheet and the cash flow statement. These tell you a great deal more, plus there are far fewer places to hide. Profits are often nuanced numbers while cash is cash.

Getting a grip on the financial position does involve diving into often complex balance sheets and even more detailed ‘notes’. Notes, however, are where the real meat is to be found. However, it can be highly complex, more so if management seeks to disguise problems or takes unconventional routes to fix them.