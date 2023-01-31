How to spot a struggling stock

In investment, picking the winners is as important as avoiding the losers: that is one reason why hedge fund managers make so much money. While a healthy, steady stock could make you 25 per cent returns over, say, three or four years, a business going sour can lose that much before lunch.

Spotting problems that will lead to the collapse of a share price is not easy, but there are tell-tale signs that can indicate that a business may be heading into choppy waters. There are plenty of places to look for clues: real-world changes; changes in the income statement/profit-and-loss account; the balance sheet, usually buried in the ‘notes’ that accompany the accounts.

In the first article in a new series, we look at the tell-tell signs in a company’s trading environment and its own performance. We are not looking at spotting frauds; that is a whole different ball game and comes with a very different set of signs. We are just looking here at ways that investors might be able to stay one step ahead of a share price decline.