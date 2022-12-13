Investing in Energy: Cleaning up

So you like the energy sector for investment – rightly so because energy is, arguably, the ultimate economic staple: heat, light, transport, air travel, shipping, chemicals, fertilisers and all of the things that make the economy tick rely heavily on products from the energy sector.

As we ran through in our previous article, investment opportunities in energy still bias heavily towards fossil fuels, old and dirty energy. Despite concerted efforts to lower fossil fuel dependence, it is unlikely that demand will fall across the next 25 years so the majors will remain financially robust for many years to come. That said, there is not much growth for the energy giants and in that same period the new, clean, green, alternative and renewable energy sector is likely to begin to take a major slice of their market share.

While energy consumption overall is likely to grow only fractionally faster than global GDP (growing urbanisation exceeding global drives for energy efficiency) there is significant change coming as the world seeks to decarbonise both through full replacement and by cleaning up dirty fuels. Globally clean and renewable energy today accounts for a decent slice of electricity generation (26 per cent excluding nuclear) but far less of total energy provision: just 11 per cent. That leaves a huge amount of potential expansion for clean energy, and quickly, with many targets for change set as early as 2030. The UK is well ahead of the global picture in the clean(er) energy transition (see below).