2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review

My 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio has delivered a healthy 16.6 per cent total return over the past year, a performance that compares favourably with the 18.4 per cent loss suffered by the FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index, which consists of small and micro-cap companies, too. The portfolio also handsomely outperformed the modest 5.5 per cent gain posted by the benchmark FTSE All-Share index during the same holding period.
|Simon Thompson’s 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio performance
|Company name
|TIDM
|Market
|Activity
|Opening offer price 11.02.22
|Latest bid price 08.02.23
|Dividends
|Total return
|Tavistock Investments
|TAVI
|Aim
|Financial advisory services
|3.9p
|7.8p
|0.07p
|101.8%
|Billington
|BILN
|Aim
|Structural steel and construction safety solutions
|214p
|320p
|3p
|50.9%
|H&T
|HAT
|Aim
|Financial services group
|304p
|444p
|13p
|50.3%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|Aim
|Platinum group metals producer
|98.4p
|102p
|10.25p
|14.1%
|Vector Capital
|VCAP
|Aim
|Secured property lender
|46.6p
|38p
|2.51p
|-13.0%
|Henry Boot
|BOOT
|Main
|Land development, construction, property investment and development
|300p
|2541p
|6.29p
|17.6%
|Conygar
|CIC
|Aim
|Property developer and investor
|160p
|125p
|0p
|21.9%
|Tekcapital
|TEK
|Aim
|Technology investment company
|29.15p
|19.9p
|0p
|31.7%
|Average
|16.6%
|FTSE All-Share Total Return index
|8,525
|8,993
|5.5%
|FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index
|1,258
|1,027
|-18.4%
|Source: London Stock Exchange