2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review

Simon Thompson reveals how his 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio trounced both Aim and the main market, and updates his view on all eight companies.
February 16, 2023

My 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio has delivered a healthy 16.6 per cent total return over the past year, a performance that compares favourably with the 18.4 per cent loss suffered by the FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index, which consists of small and micro-cap companies, too. The portfolio also handsomely outperformed the modest 5.5 per cent gain posted by the benchmark FTSE All-Share index during the same holding period.

Simon Thompson’s 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio performance
Company nameTIDMMarketActivityOpening offer price 11.02.22Latest bid price 08.02.23DividendsTotal return
Tavistock InvestmentsTAVIAimFinancial advisory services3.9p7.8p0.07p101.8%
Billington BILNAimStructural steel and construction safety solutions214p320p3p50.9%
H&THATAimFinancial services group304p444p13p50.3%
Sylvania Platinum SLPAimPlatinum group metals producer98.4p102p10.25p14.1%
Vector CapitalVCAPAimSecured property lender46.6p38p2.51p-13.0%
Henry BootBOOTMainLand development, construction, property investment and development300p2541p6.29p17.6%
ConygarCICAimProperty developer and investor160p125p0p21.9%
TekcapitalTEKAimTechnology investment company29.15p19.9p0p31.7%
Average 16.6%
FTSE All-Share Total Return index8,5258,993 5.5%
FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index1,2581,027 -18.4%
Source: London Stock Exchange

 

