2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio Review

My 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio has delivered a healthy 16.6 per cent total return over the past year, a performance that compares favourably with the 18.4 per cent loss suffered by the FTSE Aim All-Share Total Return index, which consists of small and micro-cap companies, too. The portfolio also handsomely outperformed the modest 5.5 per cent gain posted by the benchmark FTSE All-Share index during the same holding period.