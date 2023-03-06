A change in listings could make this stock a bargain

Annual results from Metal Tiger (MTR:9.5p), an Aim-traded investment company primarily focused on undervalued natural resources opportunities, have been completely overshadowed by news that the board is proposing a delisting of the shares from London’s junior market and adopting a new investment policy.

Subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting on 20 March 2023, the Aim listing will be cancelled on 31 March 2023. The company will retain its listing on the Australian Stock Exchange, so UK shareholders will still be able to trade their shares as their holdings will automatically be transferred to the Australian share register. However, the news prompted a 30 per cent share price fall, taking the price down to less than half the company’s 19.8p a share net tangible asset value on 31 January 2023 and below the 11.8p entry point in my 2020 Bargain Shares Portfolio.

Shareholders are also being asked to approve a new investment policy whereby Metal Tiger will hold a portfolio of core investments, namely those listed on recognised stock exchanges, and hold a portfolio of complementary investments focused on companies and funds within the mining sector that will generate income for the group. The directors plan to change the company’s name to Strata Investments after the general meeting and the Aim delisting.