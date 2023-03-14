Exploit this litigation funder’s miserly rating

First-half pre-tax loss of A$10.9mn (£5.9mn) excludes cases settled since 31 December 2022

Imminent final close (A$300mn) of second investment fund

Analysts maintain full-year earnings forecasts

The first-half profit numbers from Litigation Capital Management (LIT: 70p), a provider of litigation financing that enables third-parties to pursue and recover funds from legal claims, mask strong momentum across the business.

Following the period end, an Australian class action produced an A$5.8mn gross profit on the A$8.3mn capital LCM invested. Moreover, the group had a successful outcome on a claim against KPMG, the former auditor of Carillion. The A$9.1mn funding of the litigation was financed 75 per cent by LCM’s first Global Alternative Returns Fund (GARF) and 25 per cent by the group. Both the fund and LCM made a gross profit of A$6.3mn, but the group’s return was 2.78 times its capital invested, or three times higher than the fund’s return.