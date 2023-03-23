IC Isa Guide 2023: Strategies for Isa success

Isa investment strategies for uncertain times

With the tax environment growing increasingly hostile for investors, putting as much money as possible into individual savings accounts (Isas) and pensions seems to be a straightforward choice. Unfortunately, the no-brainers end there: whatever your goal, choosing the best mix of investments has always been a challenging task. It’s one that has been amplified by recent uncertainties: high inflation and rising rates continue to worry away at markets, while a global recession remains a possibility. Tricky as it is to build the right Isa portfolio, certain rules of thumb can prove useful.