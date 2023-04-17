A tech investment available for half price

£2mn placing of new shares follows £2.5mn raise in February 2023

Innovative Eyewear’s stock price trebles after launch of AI-enabled smart glasses

Priced on 50 per cent discount to spot NAV

Tekcapital (TEK:15.25p), an investment company focused on food technology, autonomous vehicles, smart eyewear and respiratory medical devices, has raised £2mn in an oversubscribed placing of new shares, at 15p, adding to the £2.25mn raised in a placing, at 16p, a couple of months ago.

Around £1.6mn of the cash will be used to fund commercial inventory of investee company MicroSalt, a business that has developed and makes a proprietary low-sodium salt. A further £1.5mn has been earmarked for Guident, a developer of remote monitoring and control software (RMCS) that improves the safety of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots, to build out an RMCS facility and fund the fabrication and testing of regenerative shock absorbers for prospective clients in the automotive industry. It’s a sensible use of capital.