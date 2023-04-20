Should Kape Technologies shareholders accept a higher offer?

- Unikmind edges up cash offer for Kape Technologies
- Majority shareholder controls 67.15 per cent of shares
- Offer needs 2.85 per cent more acceptances to be declared unconditional
Cyber security software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE: 288p) has received an increased and final cash offer of $3.60 (290p) from majority shareholder Unikmind, a company wholly owned by Teddy Sagi, the founder of gaming software group Playtech (PTEC). It values Kape’s equity at $1.58bn (£1.27bn) and on an enterprise valuation of $1.7bn.
Unikmind’s original offer of $3.44 per share only received acceptances from 0.03 per cent of shareholders, leaving Unikmind – which holds a 54.2 per cent stake – well short of the 75 per cent support it needs to force a delisting of the shares. The new offer has garnered support from shareholders controlling almost 13 per cent of the shares in issue, effectively giving Unikmind control of 67.15 per cent.