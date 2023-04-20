Should Kape Technologies shareholders accept a higher offer?

Unikmind edges up cash offer for Kape Technologies

Majority shareholder controls 67.15 per cent of shares

Offer needs 2.85 per cent more acceptances to be declared unconditional

Cyber security software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE: 288p) has received an increased and final cash offer of $3.60 (290p) from majority shareholder Unikmind, a company wholly owned by Teddy Sagi, the founder of gaming software group Playtech (PTEC). It values Kape’s equity at $1.58bn (£1.27bn) and on an enterprise valuation of $1.7bn.

Unikmind’s original offer of $3.44 per share only received acceptances from 0.03 per cent of shareholders, leaving Unikmind – which holds a 54.2 per cent stake – well short of the 75 per cent support it needs to force a delisting of the shares. The new offer has garnered support from shareholders controlling almost 13 per cent of the shares in issue, effectively giving Unikmind control of 67.15 per cent.