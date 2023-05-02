A healthcare company trading at an unwarranted 64 per cent discount

Cash profit in line with previously lowered guidance

Restructuring and higher contribution from insourcing services support profit recovery

Derby-based Totally (TLY:21p), a private provider of high-quality care and workplace wellbeing services, expects to deliver flat cash profit of around £6.3mn for the 2022-23 financial year, in line with previously downgraded estimates.

The combination of high inflation, national strikes – which increased pressure on services and scheduling – and greater reliance on agency staff for the delivery of urgent care services due to clinical workforce shortages, prompted house broker Canaccord Genuity to rein in its annual cash profit estimate from £8.3mn to £6.3mn in March.