A sell-off that's been overdone

£66mn contract for urgent treatment centres in Bromley

£10mn contract to provide national NHS 111 contingent services

Company terminates contract in north-west London

Shares in Derby-based Totally (TLY:23.6p), a private provider of high-quality care and workplace wellbeing services, have come under selling pressure after the board terminated urgent treatment centre (UTC) contracts at four hospitals in north-west London for unspecified legal reasons, days before they were due to end on 31 January 2023. The share price has fallen from 38p to 23.6p since then, taking it below the 29.5p level at which I reiterated my buy call at the interim results (‘A chronically undervalued healthcare opportunity’, 14 November 2022).

Totally’s Greenbrook Healthcare subsidiary (acquired in June 2019) has provided urgent care services in north-west London since 2016. The UTC contracts in question had been extended last year and were worth £19mn in revenue to Totally over the 10-month period from 1 April 2022 to 31 January 2023. The services provided were inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in August 2022 and rated as ‘Good’ overall. Totally’s urgent care division provides urgent care services to 19 other UTCs, all of which are rated ‘Good’ by the CQC.