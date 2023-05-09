This high-yield Reit is slashing its debt

Net debt slashed 75 per cent since March 2022

Shares trade on 35 per cent discount to spot NAV of 333p

Dividend yield of 6.9 per cent

Palace Capital (PCA:217.5p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit, is making eye-catching progress with its asset disposal and debt reduction programme.

In a pre-close trading update for the 12 months to 31 March 2023, Palace sold eight properties for £15.6mn, or eight per cent ahead of their March 2022 book valuations. The proceeds reduced net debt from £73.6mn to £58.8mn on the £192mn portfolio. Since the year-end, Palace has exchanged contracts for the sale of six industrial properties for £34mn – 3 per cent above the March 2023 book value – on a net initial yield (NIY) of 6.2 per cent and an Aldi supermarket for £5.6mn on a NIY of 5.5 per cent, an exit price 7.3 per cent ahead of the March 2023 valuation.