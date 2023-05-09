/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

This high-yield Reit is slashing its debt

It is making solid progress de-gearing its balance sheet, a fact not reflected in its deep discount
This high-yield Reit is slashing its debt
May 9, 2023
  • Net debt slashed 75 per cent since March 2022
  • Shares trade on 35 per cent discount to spot NAV of 333p
  • Dividend yield of 6.9 per cent

Palace Capital (PCA:217.5p), a high-yielding regional commercial property Reit, is making eye-catching progress with its asset disposal and debt reduction programme.

In a pre-close trading update for the 12 months to 31 March 2023, Palace sold eight properties for £15.6mn, or eight per cent ahead of their March 2022 book valuations. The proceeds reduced net debt from £73.6mn to £58.8mn on the £192mn portfolio. Since the year-end, Palace has exchanged contracts for the sale of six industrial properties for £34mn – 3 per cent above the March 2023 book value – on a net initial yield (NIY) of 6.2 per cent and an Aldi supermarket for £5.6mn on a NIY of 5.5 per cent, an exit price 7.3 per cent ahead of the March 2023 valuation.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data